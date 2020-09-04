Antioxidants & Redox Signaling (ARS) is the leading journal dedicated to the understanding of redox principles governing health and disease. This Journal provides and explores key aspects of the important and expanding world of redox-based therapeutics—genetic, pharmacological, and nutritional. Cutting-edge research focuses on structural biology, stem cells, regenerative medicine, epigenetics, imaging, clinical outcomes, and preventive and therapeutic nutrition, among other areas.

Publisher Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. Website http://www.liebertpub.com/ars/ Impact factor 8.456 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA