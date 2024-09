Annals of Family Medicine is a bimonthly peer-reviewed medical journal that was established in May/June 2003. It publishes original research from the clinical, biomedical, social and health services sciences, as well as contributions on methodology and theory, selected reviews, essays, and invited editorials. The journal is abstracted and indexed in MEDLINE, PsychINFO, EMBASE, Cinahl, Science Citation Index Expanded, and Current Contents/Clinical Medicine.

