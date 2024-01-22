Annals of Epidemiology is a peer reviewed, international journal devoted to epidemiologic research and methodological development. The journal emphasizes the application of epidemiologic methods to issues that affect the distribution and determinants of human illness in diverse contexts. Its primary focus is on chronic and acute conditions of diverse etiologies and of major importance to clinical medicine, public health, and health care delivery. Annals encourages the use of epidemiology in a multidisciplinary approach to understanding disease etiology. Review articles, reports from U.S. Federal and International sources, Editorials, Commentaries, Brief Communications, Letters to the Editor, Book Reviews, and selected papers from major symposia are also published.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.annalsofepidemiology.org/

