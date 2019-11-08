The Annals of Emergency Medicine is a peer-reviewed medical journal. It is the official journal of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). Annals is the foremost journal in emergency medicine. It has the largest circulation at over 28,000 subscribers, several times its nearest competitor. It is the emergency medicine journal most frequently cited by authors and by other emergency medicine journals. It has the highest impact factor of all 11 emergency medicine/resuscitation journals tracked by the Science Citation Index. It has even been called one of the 100 most influential scientific journals of the past century.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.annemergmed.com/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA