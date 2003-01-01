Anesthesia & Analgesia exists for the benefit of current and future patients under the care of health care professionals engaged in the disciplines broadly related to anesthesiology: perioperative medicine, critical care, and pain management. The Journal furthers the care of these patients by reporting the fundamental advances in the sciences of these clinical disciplines and by documenting the clinical, administrative, and educational advances that guide therapy.

Publisher International Anesthesia Research Society Website http://www.anesthesia-analgesia.org/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA