Analyst is a peer-reviewed scientific journal publishing original (primary) research and review articles on any aspect of analytical, bioanalytical and detection science. It is published biweekly by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC). The editor-in-chief is May Copsey. Analyst was first published in 1876 by the Society for Analytical Chemistry, one of the forerunner societies of the RSC, and has become one of the leading analytical science journals, with a 2009 impact factor of 3.272. It is abstracted and indexed in MEDLINE and Analytical Abstracts. In 2009 the journal was renamed Analyst. In 1999, the Society closed the journal Analytical Communications because it felt that the material submitted to that journal would be best in a new communications section of Analyst. Predecessor journals of Analytical Communications were: Analyst publishes articles on the following topics and techniques: Analyst publishes the following types of articles: Research Papers (which contain original scientific work that has not been published previously); Communications (which contain original scientific work that has not been published previously and is of an urgent nature. The popular i-section

Publisher Royal Society of Chemistry Country United Kingdom History 1876–present Website http://www.rsc.org/Publishing/Journals/an/Index.asp Impact factor 3.272 (2009)

