Analyst is a peer-reviewed scientific journal publishing original (primary) research and review articles on any aspect of analytical, bioanalytical and detection science. It is published biweekly by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC). The editor-in-chief is May Copsey. Analyst was first published in 1876 by the Society for Analytical Chemistry, one of the forerunner societies of the RSC, and has become one of the leading analytical science journals, with a 2009 impact factor of 3.272. It is abstracted and indexed in MEDLINE and Analytical Abstracts. In 2009 the journal was renamed Analyst. In 1999, the Society closed the journal Analytical Communications because it felt that the material submitted to that journal would be best in a new communications section of Analyst. Predecessor journals of Analytical Communications were: Analyst publishes articles on the following topics and techniques: Analyst publishes the following types of articles: Research Papers (which contain original scientific work that has not been published previously); Communications (which contain original scientific work that has not been published previously and is of an urgent nature. The popular i-section

Publisher
Royal Society of Chemistry
Country
United Kingdom
History
1876–present
Website
http://www.rsc.org/Publishing/Journals/an/Index.asp
Impact factor
3.272 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Analyst

Micro-device could pick up early signs of heart attack or stroke

In Australia each year, approximately 55,000 people suffer a heart attack, with a similar number suffering from stroke. Many are caused by blood clots that block the flow of blood to the heart, often in at-risk individuals ...

Analytical Chemistry

Jun 21, 2022

0

163

Single fingerprint at crime scene detects class A drug use

The National Center of Excellence in Mass Spectrometry Imaging at NPL, in collaboration with the University of Surrey and Ionoptika Ltd reveal latest findings showing how a single fingerprint left at a crime scene could be ...

Biochemistry

May 19, 2021

0

36

Creating a faster, on-site way to detect certain alkyl substances

Curtin University research has developed a new and easier on-site method to immediately and accurately detect and measure levels of PFAS, which are persistent environmental pollutants sometimes found in contaminated lands ...

Analytical Chemistry

Sep 15, 2020

0

7

page 1 from 4