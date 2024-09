Anaesthesia is the official journal of the Association of Anaesthetists of Great Britain and Ireland. It is a peer-reviewed medical journal and is published monthly. According to the 2008 Journal Citation Reports the journal has an impact factor of 2.178, ranking it 8th out of 22 in the category "Anesthesiology".

Publisher Wiley-Blackwell Blackwell Publishing Country United Kingdom History 1946–present Website http://www.blackwellpublishing.com/ana

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA