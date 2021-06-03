The American Journal of Physical Anthropology (AJPA) is a peer-reviewed scientific journal and the official journal of the American Association of Physical Anthropologists. It was established in 1918 by Aleš Hrdlička. The journal covers the field of physical anthropology, a discipline which Hrdlička defined in the first issue as "the study of racial anatomy, physiology and pathology." The Wistar Institute of Anatomy and Biology was the original publisher. In addition to its monthly issues, the association also publishes two supplements, the Yearbook of Physical Anthropology and a meeting supplement. In the 19th and early 20th centuries, anthropology was embedded in a larger milieu of scientific racism and eugenics. Hrdlička put prominent eugenicist Charles Davenport on the AJPA editorial board, and used his connection to the racist and anti-immigrant Madison Grant to obtain funding for his new journal. Hrdlička was deeply suspicious of genetics and statistics; not even standard deviations were allowed into his journal during his 24 years as editor in chief. After his death, the journal continued as the organ of the American Association of Physical Anthropologists, which Hrdlička

Publisher
John Wiley & Sons Wiley-Liss
Country
United States
History
1918–present
Website
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/%28ISSN%291096-8644
Impact factor
2.693 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

American Journal of Physical Anthropology

