Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research is a scientific journal covering research concerning alcohol abuse and its treatment. It is published by Wiley-Blackwell on behalf of the Research Society on Alcoholism and the International Society for Biomedical Research on Alcoholism. The journal is abstracted and indexed in Academic Search, Current Awareness in Biological Sciences, Biological Abstracts, BIOSIS Previews, CAB Abstracts, CAB HEALTH, CABDirect, CSA Biological Sciences Database, Current Contents, EMBASE, EMBiology, Index Medicus/MEDLINE/PubMed, Neuroscience Citation Index, Psychological Abstracts/PsycINFO, Science Citation Index, and Scopus. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2009 impact factor of 3.392, ranking it 4th out of 11 journals in the category "Substance Abuse".

