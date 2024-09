Advanced Healthcare Materials is an international, interdisciplinary forum for peer-reviewed papers on materials science aimed at promoting human health. Advanced Healthcare Materials was published as a special focus section integrated in Advanced Materials in 2011 and launched as a journal at the start of 2012.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)2192-2659

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA