  • Home
  • Astronomy & Space

rss Last update Friend or foe? Each creates national unity, a mix creates divisions, study shows, 1 hour ago

Astronomy & Space news

Outflowing gas in ultraluminous galaxies

Galaxies evolve over billions of years in part through the activity of star formation and their supermassive nuclear black holes, and also by mergers with other galaxies. Some features of galaxies, in particular the strong ...

date7 hours ago in Astronomy
shares23 comments 0

Black holes hide in our cosmic backyard

Monster black holes sometimes lurk behind gas and dust, hiding from the gaze of most telescopes. But they give themselves away when material they feed on emits high-energy X-rays that NASA's NuSTAR (Nuclear Spectroscopic ...

date22 hours ago in Astronomy
shares767 comments 7

The case of the 'missing link' neutron star

Like anthropologists piecing together the human family tree, astronomers have found that a misfit "skeleton" of a star may link two different kinds of stellar remains. The mysterious object, called PSR J1119-6127, has been ...

dateJan 06, 2017 in Astronomy
shares53 comments 1

Can garnet planets be habitable?

What makes a rocky planet Earth-like? Astronomers and geoscientists have joined forces using data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS) to study the mix of elements in exoplanet host stars, and to consider what this reveals ...

dateJan 06, 2017 in Astronomy
shares60 comments 1

Astronomers discover powerful cosmic double whammy

Astronomers have discovered a cosmic one-two punch unlike any ever seen before. Two of the most powerful phenomena in the Universe, a supermassive black hole, and the collision of giant galaxy clusters, have combined to create ...

dateJan 05, 2017 in Astronomy
shares1002 comments 6

The mystery of part-time pulsars

A new discovery has upended the widely held view that all pulsars are orderly ticking clocks of the universe. A survey done at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico has fortuitously discovered two extremely strange pulsars ...

dateJan 05, 2017 in Astronomy
shares45 comments 2
Trending topics
  1. nasa
  2. international space station
  3. space
  4. earth
  1. stars
  2. solar system
  3. planets
  4. european space agency
  1. milky way
  2. space station
  3. hubble space telescope
  4. galaxies
More news
Other news

Image: Hues in a Martian crater slope

Impact craters expose the subsurface materials on the steep slopes of Mars. However, these slopes often experience rockfalls and debris avalanches that keep the surface clean of dust, revealing a variety of hues, like in ...

Research identifies icy ridges on Pluto

Using a model similar to what meteorologists use to forecast weather on Earth and a computer simulation of the physics of evaporating ices, a new study published in the journal, Nature by York University's Professor John ...

Researchers get first look at new, extremely rare galaxy

Approximately 359 million light-years away from Earth, there is a galaxy with an innocuous name (PGC 1000714) that doesn't look quite like anything astronomers have observed before. New research provides a first description ...

Hidden secrets of Orion's clouds

This spectacular new image is one of the largest near-infrared high-resolution mosaics of the Orion A molecular cloud, the nearest known massive star factory, lying about 1350 light-years from Earth. It was taken using the ...

3-D images reveal features of Martian polar ice caps

Three-dimensional subsurface images are revealing structures within the Martian polar ice caps, including previously obscured layering, a larger volume of frozen carbon dioxide contained in the south polar cap, and bowl-shaped ...

Image: Interstellar filaments in Polaris

Just as the new calendar year begins, and with it a feeling of new beginnings, so this network of dust and gas shows a portion of sky where star birth is yet to take hold.

Hubble gazes at a cosmic megamaser

This galaxy has a far more exciting and futuristic classification than most—it hosts a megamaser. Megamasers are intensely bright, around 100 million times brighter than the masers found in galaxies like the Milky Way. ...

NEOWISE mission spies one comet, maybe two

NASA's NEOWISE mission has recently discovered some celestial objects traveling through our neighborhood, including one on the blurry line between asteroid and comet. Another—definitely a comet—might be seen with binoculars ...

19th century painting tricks revealed

Find more news articles via sort by date page