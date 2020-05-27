The Zoological Society of London (sometimes known by the abbreviation ZSL) is a charity devoted to the worldwide conservation of animals and their habitats. It was founded in London in April 1826 by Sir Stamford Raffles, the Marquess of Lansdowne, Lord Auckland, Sir Humphry Davy, Robert Peel, Joseph Sabine, Nicholas Aylward Vigors along with various other nobility, clergy, and naturalists. Raffles was also the first chairman and president but died shortly afterwards in July 1826. He was succeeded by the Marquess of Lansdowne who supervised the building of the first animal houses, a parcel of land in Regent's Park having already been obtained from the Crown at the inaugural meeting. It received a Royal Charter from George IV on 27 March 1829. For over 180 years ZSL has played an essential role in wildlife science and conservation by convening experts to address challenging issues. This includes hosting high-profile public meetings and symposia as well as national and international workshops. ZSL works with governments, civil society and the private sector, both at home in the UK and around the globe, to conserve species and their habitats.

Badger behavior inside the cull zone

A study led by researchers at international conservation charity ZSL (Zoological Society of London) and Imperial College London has found that culling drives badgers to roam 61% further afield—helping to explain why the ...

Oct 9, 2019

New species of giant salamander is world's biggest amphibian

Using DNA from museum specimens collected in the early 20th century, researchers from ZSL (Zoological Society of London) and London's Natural History Museum identified two new species of giant salamander—one of which they ...

Sep 16, 2019

Industrial fishing behind plummeting shark numbers

A team of researchers, led by international conservation charity ZSL (Zoological Society of London), has discovered that sharks are much rarer in habitats nearer large human populations and fish markets. The team also found ...

Aug 6, 2019

Species on the move

A total of 55 animal species in the UK have been displaced from their natural ranges or enabled to arrive for the first time on UK shores because of climate change over the last 10 years (2008-2018) - as revealed in a new ...

Jul 18, 2019

