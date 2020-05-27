The Zoological Society of London (sometimes known by the abbreviation ZSL) is a charity devoted to the worldwide conservation of animals and their habitats. It was founded in London in April 1826 by Sir Stamford Raffles, the Marquess of Lansdowne, Lord Auckland, Sir Humphry Davy, Robert Peel, Joseph Sabine, Nicholas Aylward Vigors along with various other nobility, clergy, and naturalists. Raffles was also the first chairman and president but died shortly afterwards in July 1826. He was succeeded by the Marquess of Lansdowne who supervised the building of the first animal houses, a parcel of land in Regent's Park having already been obtained from the Crown at the inaugural meeting. It received a Royal Charter from George IV on 27 March 1829. For over 180 years ZSL has played an essential role in wildlife science and conservation by convening experts to address challenging issues. This includes hosting high-profile public meetings and symposia as well as national and international workshops. ZSL works with governments, civil society and the private sector, both at home in the UK and around the globe, to conserve species and their habitats.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

