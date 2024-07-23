York University (French: Université York) is a public research university in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It is Ontario's second-largest graduate school and Canada's third-largest university. York has a student population of approximately 51,000, 7,000 staff, and 250,000 alumni worldwide. It has ten faculties, including the Faculty of Liberal Arts & Professional Studies, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Schulich School of Business, Osgoode Hall Law School, Glendon College, the Faculty of Education, the Faculty of Fine Arts, the Faculty of Health, the Faculty of Environmental Studies, and 28 research centres.

Address
Toronto, ON, Canada
Website
http://www.yorku.ca/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/York_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

York University

Honey bees experience multiple health stressors out in the field

It's not a single pesticide or virus stressing honey bees, and affecting their health, but exposure to a complex web of multiple interacting stressors encountered while at work pollinating crops, new research from York University ...

Plants & Animals

Apr 17, 2024

0

89

Why are women cited less frequently than men?

Citation counts count. The number of citations is commonly perceived as indicative of a researcher's productivity and academic impact. It weighs heavily in considerations for hiring, promotion, funding allocation, and salary ...

Social Sciences

Mar 26, 2024

0

2

page 1 from 10