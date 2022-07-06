The Yale School of Public Health (YSPH) was founded in 1915 by Charles-Edward Amory Winslow and is one of the oldest public health masters programs in the United States. It is consistently rated among the best schools of public health in the country, receiving recent rankings of 3rd for its doctoral program in epidemiology. YSPH is both a department (established in 1915) within the School of Medicine as well as an independent, CEPH-certified school of public health (established in 1946).

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

