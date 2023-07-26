Wright State University is a comprehensive public university with strong doctoral, research, and undergraduate programs, rated among the 260 Best National Universities listed in the annual "America's Best Colleges" rankings by U.S. News and World Report. Wright State is located in Fairborn, Ohio, which is a suburb of Dayton. Despite this, it has a Dayton address. The university has a branch campus on Grand Lake St. Marys, with a Celina, Ohio, mailing address. The university currently has an enrollment of 19,600 students, of which 15,657 are undergraduates and 1,417 are Lake Campus students. The current president is David R. Hopkins. The university is accredited by the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools at the doctoral degree-granting level. Wright State University has seven Ohio Centers of Excellence: Human-Centered Innovation, National Center for Medical Readiness, Wright State University & Premier Health Partners Neuroscience Institute, Knowledge-Enabled Computing (Kno.e.sis), Micro Air Vehicle Research, Product Reliability and Optimization (CEPRO), and Collaboration, Education, Leadership and Innovation in the Arts (CELIA).

Address
3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Dayton, Ohio, United States of America 45435
Website
http://www.wright.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wright_State_University

Wright State University

Physicist reveals new hydrology model

Allen Hunt, Ph.D., professor of physics at Wright State University, published a new co-authored paper, "Predicting Streamflow Elasticity Based on Percolation Theory and Ecological Optimality," in the journal AGU Advances.

Earth Sciences

Jul 26, 2023

0

12

Magnetic force

The idea struck him one day after spotting a billboard as he was driving home from work. When he came to learn that it cost businesses $425 a week to rent the sign space, he decided there should be a more affordable option, ...

Hi Tech & Innovation

Jul 9, 2018

1

7

Professor studies dead people's teeth

Teeth aren't used just for chewing food or smiling. For Wright State anthropologist Amelia "Amy" Hubbard, teeth tell stories about the lifestyle, family and cultural influences of earlier generations.

Archaeology

Aug 25, 2016

0

30

Biologists piece together history of deadly fungus

New research from two San Francisco State University biologists is filling in some pieces of the puzzle about how a deadly fungus arrived in California and began wiping out amphibian populations.

Plants & Animals

Nov 11, 2015

0

35

Traffic-management website for drones

A pioneering website designed to prevent collisions and crashes among the rapidly growing number of drone aircraft has been developed by the Wright State Research Institute (WSRI).

Engineering

Aug 21, 2015

1

31

