Wright State University is a comprehensive public university with strong doctoral, research, and undergraduate programs, rated among the 260 Best National Universities listed in the annual "America's Best Colleges" rankings by U.S. News and World Report. Wright State is located in Fairborn, Ohio, which is a suburb of Dayton. Despite this, it has a Dayton address. The university has a branch campus on Grand Lake St. Marys, with a Celina, Ohio, mailing address. The university currently has an enrollment of 19,600 students, of which 15,657 are undergraduates and 1,417 are Lake Campus students. The current president is David R. Hopkins. The university is accredited by the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools at the doctoral degree-granting level. Wright State University has seven Ohio Centers of Excellence: Human-Centered Innovation, National Center for Medical Readiness, Wright State University & Premier Health Partners Neuroscience Institute, Knowledge-Enabled Computing (Kno.e.sis), Micro Air Vehicle Research, Product Reliability and Optimization (CEPRO), and Collaboration, Education, Leadership and Innovation in the Arts (CELIA).

Address 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Dayton, Ohio, United States of America 45435 Website http://www.wright.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wright_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

