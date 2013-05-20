WorldFish Center is an international non-profit organization that works in partnerships with governmental and non-governmental entities in regional, national and local levels to carry out research and improve small-scale fisheries and aquaculture. WorldFish began in 1977 under a different name for the purpose of improving and preserving aquatic life for developing countries as it is key to their economic, social and cultural survival. WorldFish has 15 offices in 13 countries. The headquarters is located in Malaysia. WorldFish works in 25 countries and partners with 200 country partners. WorldFish employs 50 PhD scientists and has a staff of 250. Aside from interesting aquatic life research news, WorldFish publishes an on-sit Fish Base with approximately 30,000 fish species identified. WorldFish divides its news sources into sub-sections; Climate Change, Food, Human Health, Fisheries, Sustainable Aquaculture and Coral Reefs. WorldFish Center is supported by CGIAR (Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research).

Address Jalan Batu Maung, Batu Maung, 11960 Bayan Lepas, Penang, MALAYSIA Mail: P.O. Box 500, GPO 10670, Penang, MALAYSIA Website http://www.worldfishcenter.org/wfcms/HQ/Default.aspx Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/WorldFish_Center

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

