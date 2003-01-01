The World Heart Federation is a nongovernmental organization based in Geneva, Switzerland dedicated to the prevention and control of heart disease and heart foundations from over 100 countries covering the regions of Asia-Pacific, Europe, East Mediterranean, the Americas and Africa. The World Heart Federation traces its origins to the International Society of Cardiology, which was formed in 1946, and the International Cardiology Federation, founded in 1970. These two organizations merged in 1978 to form the International Society and Federation of Cardiology (ISFC). The ISFC changed its name to the World Heart Federation in 1998. The World Heart Federation is committed to uniting its members and leads the global fight against heart disease and stroke, with a focus on low-and middle-income countries. The World Heart Federation is the world's only global body dedicated to leading the fight against heart disease and stroke via a united community of almost 200 member organizations that bring together the strength of medical societies and heart foundations, from more than 100 countries. Each year 17.3 million people die of cardiovascular disease, 80% in the developing world.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed