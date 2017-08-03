The World Agroforestry Centre (known as the International Centre for Research in Agroforestry, ICRAF before 2002), is an international institute headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, and founded in 1978. The Centre specializes in the sustainable management, protection and regulation of tropical rainforest and natural reserves. It is one of 15 agricultural research centres which makes up the global network known as the CGIAR (Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research). The Centre conducts research in agroforestry, in partnership with national agricultural research systems with a view to developing more sustainable and productive land use. The focus of its research is countries/regions in the developing world, particular in the tropics of Central and South America, Southeast Asia and parts of central Africa. The Centre also organises group training courses on agroforestry information management for the library and information personnel of collaborating institutions.

