Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Euronext: WKL) is a global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer has annual revenues (2010) of €3.556 billion, employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide and maintains operations across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam and are included in the AEX index and Euronext 100 index

Address
Amsterdam, North Holland, Netherlands
Website
http://www.wolterskluwerhealth.com/pages/welcome.aspx
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wolters_Kluwer

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Wolters Kluwer Health

Study shows that space travel affects spine of astronauts

How does space travel affect the spine? Astronauts on long missions in space have atrophy of the muscles supporting the spine—which don't return to normal even several weeks after their return to Earth, reports a study ...

Space Exploration

Oct 25, 2016

0

12