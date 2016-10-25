Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Euronext: WKL) is a global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer has annual revenues (2010) of €3.556 billion, employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide and maintains operations across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam and are included in the AEX index and Euronext 100 index

Address Amsterdam, North Holland, Netherlands Website http://www.wolterskluwerhealth.com/pages/welcome.aspx Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wolters_Kluwer

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

