Williams College is a private liberal arts college located in Williamstown, Massachusetts, United States. It was established in 1793 with funds from the estate of Ephraim Williams. Originally a men's college, Williams became co-educational in 1970. Fraternities were also phased out during this period, beginning in 1962. Williams forms part of the historic Little Three colleges, along with Wesleyan University and rival Amherst College. There are three academic curricular divisions (humanities, sciences and social sciences), 24 departments, 33 majors, and two master's degree programs in art history and development economics. There are 315 voting faculty members, with a student-to-faculty ratio of 7:1. As of 2009, the school has an enrollment of 2,124 undergraduate students and 49 graduate students. The academic year follows a 4-1-4 schedule of two four-course semesters plus a one-course "winter study" term in January. A summer research schedule involves about 200 students on campus completing projects with professors. Colonel Ephraim Williams was an officer in the Massachusetts militia and a member of a prominent landowning family.

Address
880 Main St, Williamstown, Massachusetts, United States of America 01267
Website
http://www.williams.edu/

Subscribe to rss feed

Williams College

This summer's solar eclipses from the ends of the Earth

Solar eclipses will occur at opposite ends of the Earth this summer, 2018. Both will be merely partial solar eclipses as seen from the Earth's surface, not as dramatic as last summer's total solar eclipse whose path of totality ...

Space Exploration

Jul 9, 2018

0

13

Scientists prepare for the great American eclipse of August 21

Astronomer Jay Pasachoff is busy exciting people about their chance to experience the August 21, 2017, total solar eclipse, whose path of totality will sweep across the United States from coast to coast. He is leading an ...

Space Exploration

Jan 9, 2017

1

12

Researchers observe solar eclipse's effects on weather

When the Moon abruptly cuts off sunlight from Earth at a total solar eclipse, our weather reacts to the sudden darkness. A new issue of the Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society of London, the oldest surviving ...

Space Exploration

Aug 30, 2016

0

0

Partial solar eclipse over the U.S. on Thursday, Oct. 23

People in most of the continental United States will be in the shadow of the Moon on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 23, as a partial solar eclipse sweeps across the Earth. For people looking through sun-safe filters, from Los Angeles, ...

Astronomy

Oct 17, 2014

0

0

Eastern US to see partial solar eclipse November 3

(Phys.org) —For people in the eastern United States, the sun will rise half covered by the moon on Sunday morning, November 3, and the partial eclipse will last about 3/4 of an hour. Jay Pasachoff, Field Memorial Professor ...

Space Exploration

Oct 29, 2013

0

0

Solar eclipse to sweep across Australia, Pacific Islands

An annular eclipse of the Sun, when a ring of everyday Sun remains around the Moon's silhouette, will sweep across the Australian outback and into the Pacific Ocean on the morning of May 10, local time. Though about 95% of ...

Space Exploration

Apr 30, 2013

0

0

The three transits of Venus 2012

Many people around the world were thrilled to see a transit of Venus in June (June 5 in the United States and June 6 in Asia, on the other side of the International Dateline), the dark silhouette of Venus passing in front ...

Space Exploration

Jan 10, 2013

1

0

Total solar eclipse in Australia, Nov. 14

(Phys.org)—A total eclipse of the Sun will be visible from the northeastern Australia coast, along the Great Barrier Reef, about an hour after sunrise on November 14 there, which corresponds to the afternoon of Tuesday, ...

Space Exploration

Nov 6, 2012

0

0

page 1 from 1