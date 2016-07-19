Wichita State University (WSU) is a public university in Wichita, Kansas. It is one of six state universities governed by the Kansas Board of Regents. Wichita State University offers more than 60 undergraduate degree programs in more than 200 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges: W. Frank Barton School of Business, College of Education, College of Engineering, College of Fine Arts, College of Health Professions and Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. The Graduate School offers an extensive program including 44 master's degrees in more than 100 areas and a specialist in education degree. It offers doctoral degrees in applied mathematics; chemistry; communicative disorders and sciences; psychology (programs in human factors, community and APA-accredited clinical psychology); educational administration; and aerospace, electrical, industrial and mechanical engineering. With an enrollment of more than 14,000, the university's students come from almost every state in the United States and 110 foreign countries. 87 percent are from Kansas, representing nearly all counties in the state. Wichita State has 479 full-time faculty and 41 part-time faculty.

Address
1845 Fairmount, Wichita, Kansas, United States of America 67260
Website
http://www.wichita.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wichita_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Device could detect driver drowsiness, make roads safer

Drowsy driving injures and kills thousands of people in the United States each year. A device being developed by Vigo Technologies Inc., in collaboration with Wichita State University professor Jibo He and graduate students ...

Engineering

Jul 1, 2015

1

52

Bacteria study could have agricultural impact

Wichita State University microbiology professor Mark Schneegurt and ornithology professor Chris Rogers have discovered that one of North America's most common migratory birds – the Dark-eyed Junco – carries on its feathers ...

Biotechnology

May 28, 2015

0

34

WSU researcher wants to make Google Glass safer for drivers

With his Google Glass in place over his right eye, Jibo He weaves in and out of traffic, careful to maintain his speed and avoid obstacles along the road. He takes his focus off the road and sneaks a peak at the Glass screen ...

Consumer & Gadgets

Nov 20, 2013

0

0

Physicist explains significance of Higgs boson discovery

In July, physicists were ecstatic in announcing preliminary results pointing to the discovery of the long-sought Higgs boson particle. The Higgs boson is a tiny subatomic particle that apparently weighs about 130 times as ...

General Physics

Sep 21, 2012

124

0