Group works to save the destruction of the iconic palm tree
When a monster beetle arrived in Hawaii and began chomping down palm trees, students with Wichita State University's Bug Lab took action.
Wichita State University (WSU) is a public university in Wichita, Kansas. It is one of six state universities governed by the Kansas Board of Regents. Wichita State University offers more than 60 undergraduate degree programs in more than 200 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges: W. Frank Barton School of Business, College of Education, College of Engineering, College of Fine Arts, College of Health Professions and Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. The Graduate School offers an extensive program including 44 master's degrees in more than 100 areas and a specialist in education degree. It offers doctoral degrees in applied mathematics; chemistry; communicative disorders and sciences; psychology (programs in human factors, community and APA-accredited clinical psychology); educational administration; and aerospace, electrical, industrial and mechanical engineering. With an enrollment of more than 14,000, the university's students come from almost every state in the United States and 110 foreign countries. 87 percent are from Kansas, representing nearly all counties in the state. Wichita State has 479 full-time faculty and 41 part-time faculty.
Ecology
Jul 19, 2016
Nestled in a nondescript room in Wichita State's MESA Building is something known simply as "the Cave."
Hi Tech & Innovation
Jul 12, 2016
Senior computer science major Daryl Claassen thought building a digital caliper for a blind student was going to be a weekend project.
Social Sciences
Mar 25, 2016
Drowsy driving injures and kills thousands of people in the United States each year. A device being developed by Vigo Technologies Inc., in collaboration with Wichita State University professor Jibo He and graduate students ...
Engineering
Jul 1, 2015
Wichita State University microbiology professor Mark Schneegurt and ornithology professor Chris Rogers have discovered that one of North America's most common migratory birds – the Dark-eyed Junco – carries on its feathers ...
Biotechnology
May 28, 2015
Wichita State University researchers are working on a new system that could decrease the negative effects of cancer drugs on patients.
Bio & Medicine
Nov 12, 2014
With his Google Glass in place over his right eye, Jibo He weaves in and out of traffic, careful to maintain his speed and avoid obstacles along the road. He takes his focus off the road and sneaks a peak at the Glass screen ...
Consumer & Gadgets
Nov 20, 2013
In July, physicists were ecstatic in announcing preliminary results pointing to the discovery of the long-sought Higgs boson particle. The Higgs boson is a tiny subatomic particle that apparently weighs about 130 times as ...
General Physics
Sep 21, 2012
Wichita State University associate professor Mark Schneegurt recently had a paper published in the journal Astrobiology.
Space Exploration
Aug 10, 2012
