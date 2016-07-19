Wichita State University (WSU) is a public university in Wichita, Kansas. It is one of six state universities governed by the Kansas Board of Regents. Wichita State University offers more than 60 undergraduate degree programs in more than 200 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges: W. Frank Barton School of Business, College of Education, College of Engineering, College of Fine Arts, College of Health Professions and Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. The Graduate School offers an extensive program including 44 master's degrees in more than 100 areas and a specialist in education degree. It offers doctoral degrees in applied mathematics; chemistry; communicative disorders and sciences; psychology (programs in human factors, community and APA-accredited clinical psychology); educational administration; and aerospace, electrical, industrial and mechanical engineering. With an enrollment of more than 14,000, the university's students come from almost every state in the United States and 110 foreign countries. 87 percent are from Kansas, representing nearly all counties in the state. Wichita State has 479 full-time faculty and 41 part-time faculty.

Address 1845 Fairmount, Wichita, Kansas, United States of America 67260 Website http://www.wichita.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wichita_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

