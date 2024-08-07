The Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research became financially independent from MIT in 1982. The Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research while fiscally independent is attached to MIT via the faculty members from MIT's Biology Department. It is a distinguished biomedical research institute and one of the leading genome research centers in the world. Scientists/Professors at Whitehead are distinguished in their field and have received numerous science awards and grants from the NIH as well as other private endowments. Whitehead publishes the Paradigm Magazine and displays current biomedical research on-line.

Address Nine Cambridge Center (Kendall Square) Cambridge, MA 02142-1479 Website http://www.wi.mit.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whitehead_Institute

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

