The Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research became financially independent from MIT in 1982. The Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research while fiscally independent is attached to MIT via the faculty members from MIT's Biology Department. It is a distinguished biomedical research institute and one of the leading genome research centers in the world. Scientists/Professors at Whitehead are distinguished in their field and have received numerous science awards and grants from the NIH as well as other private endowments. Whitehead publishes the Paradigm Magazine and displays current biomedical research on-line.

Address
Nine Cambridge Center (Kendall Square) Cambridge, MA 02142-1479
Website
http://www.wi.mit.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whitehead_Institute

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research

In immune cells, X marks the spot(s)

There are many known sex differences in health and disease: cases in which either men or women are more likely to get a disease, experience a symptom, or have a certain drug side effect. Some of these sex differences are ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 7, 2024

0

19

'Vaults' within germ cells offer more than safekeeping

Maternal messenger RNAs (mRNAs), located within the cytoplasm of an immature egg, are crucial for jump starting development. Following fertilization, these mRNAs are passed onto the zygote, the first newly formed cell.

Cell & Microbiology

Jul 5, 2024

0

22

The regenerative feats of endangered axolotls

Axolotls (Ambystoma mexicanum) are a critically endangered species of salamander. The species has only one natural habitat remaining, a series of canals in Mexico City, and only 50 to 1,000 axolotls are estimated to be left ...

Plants & Animals

Apr 8, 2024

0

59

How cells manage their mRNA stockpile and its output

In a typical cell, genes encoded in DNA are used to make messenger RNA (mRNA), which is used to make proteins, and this process of gene expression keeps the cell running. Gene expression is regulated in each cell such that ...

Cell & Microbiology

Mar 11, 2024

0

2

How signaling proteins get to the mitochondrial surface

Mitochondria are organelles that are known for providing the energy currency that fuels chemical reactions within cells, but they are also involved in other important processes vital for cell health including the innate immune ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Mar 1, 2024

0

18

How cells accurately assemble complex machinery

Proteins are the workhorses of the cell, carrying out functions to keep everything running smoothly. Some proteins work on their own, but in other cases many proteins assemble together to create a complex machine. These proteins ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jan 3, 2024

0

28

page 1 from 15