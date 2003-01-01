Wetlands International is a global not-for-profit organisation dedicated to the conservation and restoration of wetlands. We are deeply concerned about the loss and deterioration of wetlands such as lakes, marshes and rivers. Our vision is a world where wetlands are treasured and nurtured for their beauty, the life they support and the resources they provide. Our output includes science X related themes, including biodiversity and climate change.
P.O. Box 471, 6700 AL Wageningen The Netherlands
https://www.wetlands.org/
