Wellesley College is a private women's liberal-arts college. Its campus is located in Wellesley, Massachusetts, west of Boston. Pauline Fowle Durant, and her husband, Boston lawyer and lay preacher Henry Fowle Durant, founded the college in 1870; the first students enrolled in 1875. Wellesley is one of the original Seven Sisters Colleges. After the destruction of the central College Hall in 1914, the college adopted a master plan developed by Central Park landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, Jr., Arthur Shurcliff, and Ralph Adams Cram in 1921 and expanded into several new buildings. The campus hosted a Naval Reserve Officer training program during the second World War and began to significantly revise its curriculum after the war and through the late 1960s. Wellesley enrolls approximately 2,400 students, who choose from over 1000 classes offered by 54 different departments and interdepartmental programs. The college also offers research collaborations and cross-registration programs with other Boston-area institutions, including Babson College, Olin College, MIT, and Brandeis University.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

