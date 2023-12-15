Is the world running out of freshwater?
More than half of the world's population faces water scarcity for at least one month a year.
Earth Sciences
Dec 15, 2023
Highlighting the health relevance of climate change and the health benefits of climate solutions can generate support for climate action, a major review of evidence on the subject has found.
Environment
Dec 4, 2023
Despite having 14,000 edible and nutritious plant species to choose from, 75% of the food we eat comes from just 12 plants and five animal species.
Environment
Aug 5, 2022
Climate change is driven by and impacts the world's food systems.
Environment
Jul 1, 2022
Cities—home to over half of the world's population—currently account for more than 70% of all greenhouse gas emissions.
Environment
Apr 22, 2022
More than four in ten people live in parts of the world that are highly vulnerable to climate change, reveals the latest report from the IPCC. The crisis is a clear threat to people's health, lives and livelihoods. But if ...
Environment
Mar 7, 2022
It seems the pandemic has boosted trust in science and scientists, according to the Wellcome Global Monitor 2020: COVID-19 report.
Social Sciences
Nov 29, 2021
When cells divide, replicated chromosomes carrying DNA separate and move to daughter cells.
Molecular & Computational biology
Aug 16, 2021
Over three years, I dedicated long hours and weekends to the Ph.D. project that I was desperate to make a success. I wanted my research to make a useful contribution to knowledge, but I also knew that my future career in ...
Other
Jan 15, 2020
Artificial Intelligence is transforming our world, sometimes in ways that its creators did not intend. In Wellcome Data Labs we are developing a new method of applying approaches from the social sciences to the way AI algorithms ...
Computer Sciences
Mar 21, 2019
