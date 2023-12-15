The Wellcome Trust was established in 1936 and headquartered in London, UK. The mission of Wellcome Trust is to foster and promote research with the aim of improving human and animal health. The Wellcome Trust has an endowment of more than 16 billion British Pounds and The Wellcome Trust supports and funds the sequencing of the human genome at the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute, development of a malaria drug, and other research projects. Wellcome Trust fully supports open access of research papers and reports.

Address
Gibbs Building, 215 Euston Road, London NW 2BE, UK
Website
http://www.wellcome.ac.uk/index.htm
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wellcome_Trust

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Wellcome Trust

Survey uncovers need to reimagine how research works

Over three years, I dedicated long hours and weekends to the Ph.D. project that I was desperate to make a success. I wanted my research to make a useful contribution to knowledge, but I also knew that my future career in ...

Other

Jan 15, 2020

0

2

A new method for ethical data science

Artificial Intelligence is transforming our world, sometimes in ways that its creators did not intend. In Wellcome Data Labs we are developing a new method of applying approaches from the social sciences to the way AI algorithms ...

Computer Sciences

Mar 21, 2019

0

22

page 1 from 5