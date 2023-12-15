The Wellcome Trust was established in 1936 and headquartered in London, UK. The mission of Wellcome Trust is to foster and promote research with the aim of improving human and animal health. The Wellcome Trust has an endowment of more than 16 billion British Pounds and The Wellcome Trust supports and funds the sequencing of the human genome at the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute, development of a malaria drug, and other research projects. Wellcome Trust fully supports open access of research papers and reports.

Address Gibbs Building, 215 Euston Road, London NW 2BE, UK Website http://www.wellcome.ac.uk/index.htm Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wellcome_Trust

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed