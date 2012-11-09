Weber State University ( /ˈwiːbər/) is a public university located in the city of Ogden in Weber County, Utah, USA. It was founded in 1889 and is a coeducational, publicly supported university offering professional, liberal arts and technical certificates, as well as associate, bachelor's and master's degrees. Weber State University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. Programs throughout the university are accredited as well. Weber State University was founded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as the Weber Stake Academy in 1889; like Weber County and the Weber River, the school was named after John Henry Weber, an early fur trader. The university first opened its doors for students on 7 January 1889 when ninety-eight students enrolled for classes. The first principal of Weber Stake Academy was Louis F. Moench. He served from 1889–1892 and again from 1894-1902. In the latter year Moench was succeeded as principal by David O. McKay who served in that position until 1908. From 1914-1917 James L. Barker was the principal of the Weber Stake Academy.

Address 3848 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, Utah, United States of America 84408 Website http://www.weber.edu/

