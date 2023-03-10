Wayne State University is a public research university located in Detroit, Michigan, United States, in the city's Midtown Cultural Center Historic District. Founded in 1868, WSU consists of 13 schools and colleges offering more than 400 major subject areas to over 32,000 graduate and undergraduate students. It is currently the third largest university in the state of Michigan and one of the 30 largest universities in the United States. The WSU main campus encompasses 203 acres (822,000 m²) linking more than 100 education and research buildings in the heart of Detroit. It also has six extension centers in the Metro Detroit area providing access to a limited selection of courses. The institution is a notable engine in metro Detroit's educational, cultural, and economic landscape, as manifested through efforts such as its 75-acre (300,000 m) research and technology park and its hosting of the Detroit Festival of the Arts and Detroit Windsor International Film Festival.

Address 5401 Cass Ave., Detroit, Michigan, United States of America 48202 Website http://www.wayne.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wayne_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

