Wayne State University is a public research university located in Detroit, Michigan, United States, in the city's Midtown Cultural Center Historic District. Founded in 1868, WSU consists of 13 schools and colleges offering more than 400 major subject areas to over 32,000 graduate and undergraduate students. It is currently the third largest university in the state of Michigan and one of the 30 largest universities in the United States. The WSU main campus encompasses 203 acres (822,000 m²) linking more than 100 education and research buildings in the heart of Detroit. It also has six extension centers in the Metro Detroit area providing access to a limited selection of courses. The institution is a notable engine in metro Detroit's educational, cultural, and economic landscape, as manifested through efforts such as its 75-acre (300,000 m) research and technology park and its hosting of the Detroit Festival of the Arts and Detroit Windsor International Film Festival.

Address
5401 Cass Ave., Detroit, Michigan, United States of America 48202
Website
http://www.wayne.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wayne_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Wayne State University

Study provides first look at sperm microbiome using RNA sequencing

A new collaborative study published by a research team from the Wayne State University School of Medicine, the CReATe Fertility Centre and the University of Massachusetts Amherst provides the first in-depth look at the microbiome ...

Biotechnology

Jan 31, 2020

0

176

Study reveals mature motorists worse at texting and driving

A Wayne State University interdisciplinary research team in the Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences has made a surprising discovery: older, more mature motorists—who typically are better drivers in ...

Other

Dec 18, 2014

0

0

'Super circles' to lessen rush-hour headaches

While Mother Nature continues to challenge drivers across the country, a team of traffic engineers is working hard on a new way to make rush-hour commutes safer and faster in any weather.

Engineering

Mar 13, 2014

1

0

Physicists publish observation of the 'Charming Socialites'

Protons and neutrons, the particles in an atomic nucleus, are made of smaller pieces called "quarks." Some types of quarks can form particles that exhibit surprising behaviors. Mark Mattson, Ph.D., assistant professor-research, ...

General Physics

Dec 20, 2013

1

0

page 1 from 3