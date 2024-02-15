Wake Forest University is a private academic institution established in 1834 near Raleigh, North Carolina. Wake Forest University has nearly 7,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students. Wake Forest University is noted as one of the most connected (WiFi) universities in the nation. WFU has four professional schools; Medicine, Law, Divinity and the Babcock Graduate School of Management. WFU has a high academic standard for admissions and welcomes international students.

Address 1834 Wake Forest Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 Website http://www.wfu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wake_Forest_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

