Wake Forest University is a private academic institution established in 1834 near Raleigh, North Carolina. Wake Forest University has nearly 7,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students. Wake Forest University is noted as one of the most connected (WiFi) universities in the nation. WFU has four professional schools; Medicine, Law, Divinity and the Babcock Graduate School of Management. WFU has a high academic standard for admissions and welcomes international students.

Address
1834 Wake Forest Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Website
http://www.wfu.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wake_Forest_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

New study takes a high-level look at Nazca boobies' breeding

Nazca boobies can live to 28 years of age, but in their late teens, their ability to raise chicks declines substantially. Why their breeding drops in old age has plagued Wake Forest University Professor of Biology David Anderson ...

Plants & Animals

Jun 9, 2023

0

169

Q&A: Will machines replace human workers?

Economists have long studied the question of whether machines might one day replace human workers, but the advent of new technologies makes it particularly important as we consider the future of work in the 21st century. ...

Economics & Business

Mar 10, 2022

2

4

Where mathematics and a social perspective meet data

Community structure, including relationships between and within groups, is foundational to our understanding of the world around us. New research by mathematics and statistics professor Kenneth Berenhaut, along with former ...

Mathematics

Jan 28, 2022

4

592

Poor water conditions drive invasive snakeheads onto land

The largest fish to walk on land, the voracious northern snakehead, will flee water that is too acidic, salty or high in carbon dioxide—important information for future management of this invasive species.

Ecology

Oct 23, 2019

0

463

