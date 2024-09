Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center (WUFBMC) encompasses Wake Forest University Health Sciences which includes the School of Medicine, North Carolina Baptist Hospital and Wake Forest University Physicians. WUFBMC is a preeminent critical care, research, patient care, physician training and education center. Notable research centers include Biomolecular imaging, a primate center, brain tumor, cancer, alcohol, and aging.

Address Medical Center Boulevard Winston-Salem, NC 27157 Website http://www1.wfubmc.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wake_Forest_University_Baptist_Medical_Center

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed