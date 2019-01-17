Villanova University is a private university located in Radnor Township, a suburb northwest of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the United States. Named for Saint Thomas of Villanova, the school is the oldest Catholic university in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Founded in 1842 by the Order of Saint Augustine, the university traces its roots to old Saint Augustine's Church, Philadelphia, which the Augustinian friars founded in 1796, and to its parish school, Saint Augustine's Academy, which was established in 1811. In October 1841, two Augustinian friars from Saint Augustine's Church in Philadelphia purchased the 200-acre (0.81 km) "Belle Air" estate in Radnor Township with the intention of starting a school. The school, which was called the "Augustinian College of Vilanova," opened in 1842. However, the Philadelphia Nativist Riots of 1844 that burned Saint Augustine's Church in Philadelphia caused financial difficulties for the Augustinians, and the college was closed in February 1845.

Rapid effects of climate change on plants and their ecosystems

An international team of researchers led by two Villanova University biologists has found that climate change is dramatically altering terrestrial plant communities and their ecosystems at such a rapid pace that having a ...

Earth Sciences

Oct 23, 2018

Researchers report long hidden properties of Polaris

Two Villanova University astrophysics professors led a research team that has discovered the long hidden physical properties of Polaris, popularly known as "The North Star." Until now, scientists' wide-ranging estimates of ...

Astronomy

Jul 30, 2018

New research shows protective value of mangroves for coastlines

The threat to coastal regions posed by climate change, overdevelopment and other human caused stressors is well-established. Among the most prized and valuable land throughout the world, shorelines everywhere are imperiled ...

Environment

Jun 6, 2017

Engineers respond to UXO crisis with low-cost EOD robot

Starting in 1965 and continuing for three decades, Cambodia was embroiled in armed conflict. US bombings during the Vietnam War made Cambodia perhaps the most bombed country in history. Many of these bombs did not explode, ...

Robotics

Feb 27, 2017

Chemistry team is developing superbug-killing disinfectants

More than 100,000 people a year die from hospital-acquired infections, and a Villanova team led by Associate Professor of Chemistry Kevin P.C. Minbiole, PhD, is doing cutting-edge research to help combat infections such as ...

Materials Science

Feb 9, 2016

Speaking out for accurate information on fracking

As Pennsylvania experiences a natural gas boom, the related industry of fracking has generated concerns about environmental and health issues. In fracking (hydraulic fracturing), rock deep in the earth is fractured by a hydraulically ...

Environment

Dec 22, 2015

