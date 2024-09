The VCU School of Engineering, an innovation frontrunner in academics and research, brings real-world education to Central Virginia. Our collaborative and multidisciplinary partnerships prepare undergraduate, master's and doctoral students for leadership. Part of a premier research university, VCU Engineering enhances regional and global prosperity through cutting-edge development in tissue engineering and drug delivery, biotechnology, cybersecurity, mechanical systems and particle science.

Address P.O. Box 842068 601 W. Main Street Richmond, VA 23284-3068 Website http://www.egr.vcu.edu/

Subscribe to rss feed