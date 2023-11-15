Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) traces its roots to 1874 in the Nashville, Tennessee region. Today, VUMC is an expansive network of clinics, physician and nurse training, research institutes, Level 1 Trauma Center. Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care and Burn Center in the region which includes all of Tennessee and parts of Kentucky. VUMC has a history of medical discoveries and patient care breakthroughs, including but not limited to Earl Sutherland Jr and Stanley Cohen's Nobel Prize recipients. VUMC conducted the first cardiothoractic surgery for newborns with 'Blue Baby Syndrome'. And VUMC is a national cancer treatment center credited with numerous breakthroughs in treatment and organ transplants. Media inquiries are welcome.

Address
News & Public Affairs D-3237A Medical Center North Nashville, TN 37232
Website
http://www.mc.vanderbilt.edu/ VUMC
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vanderbilt_University_Medical_Center

'Ultra-potent' antibody against COVID-19 variants

A technology developed at Vanderbilt University Medical Center has led to the discovery of an "ultra-potent" monoclonal antibody against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, including the delta ...

Cell & Microbiology

Sep 23, 2021

Discovery could neutralize West Nile virus

Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and colleagues have isolated a human monoclonal antibody that can "neutralize" the West Nile virus and potentially prevent a leading cause of viral encephalitis (brain inflammation) ...

Cell & Microbiology

Nov 20, 2018

