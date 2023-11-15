Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) traces its roots to 1874 in the Nashville, Tennessee region. Today, VUMC is an expansive network of clinics, physician and nurse training, research institutes, Level 1 Trauma Center. Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care and Burn Center in the region which includes all of Tennessee and parts of Kentucky. VUMC has a history of medical discoveries and patient care breakthroughs, including but not limited to Earl Sutherland Jr and Stanley Cohen's Nobel Prize recipients. VUMC conducted the first cardiothoractic surgery for newborns with 'Blue Baby Syndrome'. And VUMC is a national cancer treatment center credited with numerous breakthroughs in treatment and organ transplants. Media inquiries are welcome.

Address News & Public Affairs D-3237A Medical Center North Nashville, TN 37232 Website http://www.mc.vanderbilt.edu/ VUMC Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vanderbilt_University_Medical_Center

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

