The Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) is a collection of several hospitals and clinics, as well as the schools of medicine and nursing associated with Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. It comprises the following units: VUMC also operates over 50 satellite clinics in Tennessee and neighboring Kentucky, serving an extensive patient base. In 2008, the Medical Center began moving 23 clinics and administrative offices into the renovated 100 Oaks Mall in the Berry Hill section of Nashville, filling 440,000 square feet (41,000 m) of space. The move into the mall will largely be completed in 2009. VUMC is known for its highly-acclaimed teaching hospital and its groundbreaking efforts in electronic medical records. Its 1,800 physicians see more than 1.2 million patients each year and its hospitals admit more than 65,000 patients. Revenue from operations exceeds $2 billion annually and the Medical Center employs 14,000 full time staff. More than 600 physician scientists in more than 100 laboratories conducted more than $389 million of federally and corporately sponsored research as of 2007.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed