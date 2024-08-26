Utrecht University was founded in 1636 in Utrecht, The Netherlands. Utrecht University is the largest university in the Netherlands, rated the ninth best university in Europe and 47th best university world-wide according to the Academic Ranking of World Universities. The university is comprised of seven academic faculties including but not limited to, Faculty of Geosciences, Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Faculty of Science and the Faculty of Law, Economics and Governance. Currently, there are approximately 29,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students. Utrecht University is consistently rated high in academic standards, professorial research excellence and student quality.

Address Heidelberglaan 8, 3584 CS Utrecht, The Netherlands Website https://www.uu.nl/en Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Utrecht_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

