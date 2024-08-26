Utrecht University was founded in 1636 in Utrecht, The Netherlands. Utrecht University is the largest university in the Netherlands, rated the ninth best university in Europe and 47th best university world-wide according to the Academic Ranking of World Universities. The university is comprised of seven academic faculties including but not limited to, Faculty of Geosciences, Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Faculty of Science and the Faculty of Law, Economics and Governance. Currently, there are approximately 29,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students. Utrecht University is consistently rated high in academic standards, professorial research excellence and student quality.

Address
Heidelberglaan 8, 3584 CS Utrecht, The Netherlands
Website
https://www.uu.nl/en
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Utrecht_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Utrecht University

Can a computer chip have zero energy loss in 1.58 dimensions?

What if we could find a way to make electric currents flow, without energy loss? A promising approach for this involves using materials known as topological insulators. They are known to exist in one (wire), two (sheet) and ...

Nanophysics

Jul 1, 2024

2

162

No Tour de France without geology

It's hard to imagine a cycling season without the contributions of Geo-Sports.org. After the successful editions of previous years, the sports commentaries for the Tour stages will once again be supplemented with mini-lectures.

Earth Sciences

Jun 27, 2024

0

2

Study sheds light on how antibiotic 'Velcro' kills bacteria

A small antibiotic called plectasin uses an innovative mechanism to kill bacteria. By assembling into large structures, plectasin latches onto its target on the bacterial cell surface, similar to how both sides of Velcro ...

Cell & Microbiology

May 23, 2024

0

50

Surprising insights about debris flows on Mars

The period that liquid water was present on the surface of Mars may have been shorter than previously thought. Channel landforms called gullies, previously thought to be formed exclusively by liquid water, can also be formed ...

Planetary Sciences

Mar 14, 2024

0

7

page 1 from 6