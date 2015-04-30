The USC Marshall School of Business is a private research and academic institution at the University of Southern California. It is the largest of USC's 17 professional schools. The current Dean is James G. Ellis. In 1997 the school was renamed following a US$35 million donation from alumnus Gordon S. Marshall. The Marshall School began as the College of Commerce and Business Administration in 1920. The Graduate School of Business Administration was established in 1960. It is the oldest AACSB accredited school of business in Southern California. The Entrepreneurship Program, the first of its kind in the United States, was established in 1972 and is internationally recognized. It has now been renamed The Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies. The Pacific RIM Education (PRIME) program was implemented in 1997 as the first ever MBA course of its kind to require all first year full-time MBA students to participate in an international experience.

Buyers with a trade-in get a raw deal

If you're in the market for a new car, and especially if you have a trade-in, the latest research from the USC Marshall School of Business marketing department suggests you aren't getting the deal you think you are getting.

Economics & Business

Apr 30, 2015

Study identifies upside to financial innovations

Financial innovations can make or break an economy. While the negative impact of financial innovation has been extensively covered, a new study of financial innovations before and during the last financial crisis indicates ...

Economics & Business

Aug 27, 2014

Scalping can raise ticket prices

Scalping gets a bad rap. For years, artists and concert promoters have stigmatized ticket resale as a practice that unfairly hurts their own sales and forces fans to pay exorbitant prices for tickets to sold-out concerts. ...

Internet

Jul 25, 2014

Narcissistic CEOs and financial performance

Narcissism, considered by some as the "dark side of the executive personality," may actually be a good thing when it comes to certain financial measures, with companies led by narcissistic CEOs outperforming those helmed ...

Economics & Business

Jul 24, 2014

Promoting love can punish sales

Valentine's Day has come and gone. But those images of romance are still everywhere : a happy couple holding hands in an eharmony ad, two lovebirds sharing a tender kiss in a Nikon camera commercial.

Economics & Business

Mar 12, 2014

Researchers release report on Americans' media consumption

Americans consume an enormous amount of media daily via television, radio, phone and computer. As you read this article on the Internet, perhaps while checking the text messages on your smartphone or listening to satellite ...

Internet

Oct 29, 2013

Why we love it or hate it: The 3 E's

Why do brands such as Manchester United and Apple capture hearts and minds? When consumers feel a strong emotional attachment to a brand, there is seemingly nothing we would not do–from paying more for it to defending it ...

Social Sciences

May 9, 2013

Research links power and tendency to punish harshly

Often, employees are shocked by what they think is a supervisor's severe reaction to a subordinate's seemingly minor transgression. The supervisors who punish them seem to be so absolutely sure that they are doing the right ...

Economics & Business

Jan 17, 2013

