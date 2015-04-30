The USC Marshall School of Business is a private research and academic institution at the University of Southern California. It is the largest of USC's 17 professional schools. The current Dean is James G. Ellis. In 1997 the school was renamed following a US$35 million donation from alumnus Gordon S. Marshall. The Marshall School began as the College of Commerce and Business Administration in 1920. The Graduate School of Business Administration was established in 1960. It is the oldest AACSB accredited school of business in Southern California. The Entrepreneurship Program, the first of its kind in the United States, was established in 1972 and is internationally recognized. It has now been renamed The Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies. The Pacific RIM Education (PRIME) program was implemented in 1997 as the first ever MBA course of its kind to require all first year full-time MBA students to participate in an international experience.

Address 3670 Trousdale Parkway, Los Angeles, California, United States of America 90089 Website http://www.marshall.usc.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USC_Marshall_School_of_Business

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

