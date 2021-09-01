The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was formed as a cabinet level agency to address concerns after the 9/11 terrorists attacks. Included in DHS is Immigration, Information Sharing & Analysis, Prevention & Protection, Preparedness & Response, Commerce & Trade and Travel Security. DHS funds research in its DHS Security Centers of Excellence which include The Center for Explosive Detection, Mitigation and Response at Northeastern University and the University of Rhode Island. Additionally, DHS funds institutes at the University of Hawaii and the Steven Institute in New Jersey to name a few fund recipients. Additional funding goes to food safety, foreign animal disease protection, catastrophe preparedness and microbial risk assessment among other Homeland Security funded programs. Given the size and nationwide presence of DHS at universities, labs and other institutes there is no central e-mail inquiry. Inquiries by phone or fax should indicate the subject area and a specific question on a news item.

Using DNA to search for the true origins of imported honey

Have you ever wondered where the honey you add to your morning tea and drizzle on your desserts or oatmeal comes from (besides bees)? The easy answer would be to check the label, which typically offers the country of origin ...

Arresting a fleeing vehicle at the push of a button (w/ video)

Back in 2010, the ideas behind a squid's sticky tendrils and Spiderman's super-strong webbing were combined to create a prototype for the first remote device able to stop vehicles in their tracks: the Safe, Quick, Undercarriage ...

BIOSwimmer: Robotic tuna for hard-to-reach underwater places

No question about it… they're very good at what they do. But they don't take well to orders, especially those to carry out inspection work in oily or dangerous environments, or in any kind of harsh environment, for that ...

Homeland Security's 'narco sub' PLUTO mimics the real thing

The erstwhile planet Pluto (now officially an asteroid) was known for decades as a small, dark planet—hidden, difficult to spot, and on a quiet, determined course all its own. And so, when the DHS Science and Technology ...

Taking the edge off a pipe bomb -- literally

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate's (S&T) new low-cost device for dismantling dangerous pipe bombs may look like a tinkerer's project, but that's no accident. The Semi Autonomous ...

