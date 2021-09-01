The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was formed as a cabinet level agency to address concerns after the 9/11 terrorists attacks. Included in DHS is Immigration, Information Sharing & Analysis, Prevention & Protection, Preparedness & Response, Commerce & Trade and Travel Security. DHS funds research in its DHS Security Centers of Excellence which include The Center for Explosive Detection, Mitigation and Response at Northeastern University and the University of Rhode Island. Additionally, DHS funds institutes at the University of Hawaii and the Steven Institute in New Jersey to name a few fund recipients. Additional funding goes to food safety, foreign animal disease protection, catastrophe preparedness and microbial risk assessment among other Homeland Security funded programs. Given the size and nationwide presence of DHS at universities, labs and other institutes there is no central e-mail inquiry. Inquiries by phone or fax should indicate the subject area and a specific question on a news item.

Address 245 Murray Lane, SW, Building 410 Washington D.C. 20528 Website http://www.dhs.gov/xabout/structure/editorial_0530.shtm Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Department_of_Homeland_Security

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

