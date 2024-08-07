The University of Wollongong (UOW) is a public university located in the coastal city of Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia, approximately 80 kilometres south of Sydney. As of 2009, the university had a total of 26,008 students enrolled, including 10,459 international students. The University of Wollongong was founded in 1951 when a division of the then New South Wales University of Technology (renamed the University of New South Wales in 1958) was established in Wollongong. In 1962 the division became the Wollongong University College. On the 1st January 1975, the University of Wollongong was incorporated by the New South Wales Parliament as an independent institution of higher learning consisting of five faculties (Engineering, Humanities, Mathematics, Sciences, and Social Sciences), with Professor Michael Birt as its inaugural Vice Chancellor. In 1976 Justice Robert Marsden Hope was installed as Chancellor of University. In 1977, the computer science faculty developed a version of Unix for the Interdata 7/32 called UNSW 01, this was the first non-PDP Unix.

Address Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia Website http://www.uow.edu.au/

