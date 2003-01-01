The Department of Biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin–Madison builds on a long tradition of excellence in basic research that has led to important practical advances. A modern department, with emphases in cellular regulation, molecular genetics, protein structure, hormone action, virology, and developmental biology, has been built on this strong historical foundation.

Address Rm 401 HF DeLuca Biochemistry Laboratories 433 Babcock Drive Madison, WI 53706 Website https://biochem.wisc.edu/

