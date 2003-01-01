The Department of Biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin–Madison builds on a long tradition of excellence in basic research that has led to important practical advances. A modern department, with emphases in cellular regulation, molecular genetics, protein structure, hormone action, virology, and developmental biology, has been built on this strong historical foundation.
- Address
- Rm 401 HF DeLuca Biochemistry Laboratories 433 Babcock Drive Madison, WI 53706
- Website
- https://biochem.wisc.edu/
