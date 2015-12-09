The Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment is one of four institutes within the University of Western Sydney. In the space of just a few years, the Institute has rapidly become the leading centre of excellence in ecosystem function and environmental responses to changing climates with a strong reputation for delivering research outcomes of the highest quality. With a unique suite of world-class research facilities, the Institute is ready to collaborate with Australian and international institutions.

Increasing aridity reduces microbial diversity

A new study drawn from more than 80 dryland sites across the world indicates that increasing aridity reduces abundance and diversity of microbial communities which carry out for most of ecosystem services such as primary ...

Dec 9, 2015

Tree shock: Research shows climate change hitting eucalypts

Eucalypts are a defining and distinctive feature of the Australian landscape. Large and small, we think of these hardy and adaptable trees as being at home in a variety of environments across the nation ranging from hot and ...

Nov 10, 2014

Hungry pythons mean male possums live fast and die young

The study, led by researchers from the University of Western Sydney's Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, along with researchers from the Australian National University, the University of Tasmania and James Cook University ...

Nov 10, 2014

New research reveals clock ticking for fruit flies

The army of pesky Queensland fruit flies that annually inflict many millions of dollars-worth of damage on the nation's horticultural industry may be about to see their numbers take a significant dive thanks to research by ...

Aug 20, 2014

