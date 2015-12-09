The Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment is one of four institutes within the University of Western Sydney. In the space of just a few years, the Institute has rapidly become the leading centre of excellence in ecosystem function and environmental responses to changing climates with a strong reputation for delivering research outcomes of the highest quality. With a unique suite of world-class research facilities, the Institute is ready to collaborate with Australian and international institutions.
