The University of West Georgia is a public research university in Carrollton, Georgia. The university offers satellite campuses in Newnan and Douglasville, Georgia and off-campus classes at the Atlanta History Center in Atlanta, Georgia. A total of 13,238 students, including 10,411 undergraduate and 2,827 graduate, were enrolled as of Fall 2019. The university is also one of four comprehensive universities in the University System of Georgia.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

