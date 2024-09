The University of Warsaw (Polish: Uniwersytet Warszawski) is the largest university in Poland and one of the most prestigious, ranked by Perspektywy magazine as best Polish university in 2010 and 2011. Positioned byTimes Higher Education Supplement,QS World University Rankings and ARWU as the second-best Polish university among the world's top 500.

