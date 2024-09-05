The University of Victoria, often referred to as UVic, is the second oldest public research university in British Columbia, Canada. It is a research intensive university located in Saanich and Oak Bay, about 8 km (5 mi) northeast of downtown Victoria. The University's annual enrollment is about 20,000 students. UVic's campus is known for its innovative architecture, beautiful gardens and mild climate. The University attracts many students in part because of its size, its picturesque location, and its Cooperative Education, Earth & Ocean Sciences, Engineering, and Law programs. The University is also the province's second largest research institution and the nation's lead institution in the VENUS and NEPTUNE deep-water seafloor observatory projects.

Address
3800 Finnerty Road, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada
Website
http://www.uvic.ca/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Victoria

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Victoria

Solar storm detected in deep sea observatories

The powerful solar storm driving the aurora borealis over global skies last weekend was also triggering the movement of compasses deep in the ocean, as revealed in new scientific findings shared today by Ocean Networks Canada ...

Planetary Sciences

May 16, 2024

0

40

Coral recovery during a prolonged heatwave offers new hope

University of Victoria biologists have discovered how some corals managed to survive a globally unprecedented heatwave, in a first-ever study that provides new hope for the long-term survival of coral reefs in the face of ...

Plants & Animals

Dec 8, 2020

2

231

Unusual fault rupture during Kaikōura quake

One of the 24-plus faults that ruptured in the 2016 magnitude 7.8 Kaikōura earthquake has turned out to be even more unusual than scientists first thought and it may prompt a rethink about how seismic hazard is calculated.

Earth Sciences

Oct 3, 2019

0

62

Fossil fuel mapping database results released

A new online mapping tool highlighting the 50 most influential fossil fuel industry players in Western Canada was launched today to help shed light on who's who in the oil resource sector.

Environment

Jul 10, 2019

0

0

Technologies shine spotlight on climate role of undersea canyons

Unprecedented high-resolution data from undersea canyons off Vancouver Island's west coast is bringing new understanding of the importance of these canyons as rapid-transit corridors for carrying carbon from the ocean surface ...

Earth Sciences

Nov 9, 2017

0

22

Archaeology team makes world-first tool discovery

How smart were human-like species of the Stone Age? New research published in the Journal of Archaeological Science by a team led by paleoanthropologist April Nowell of the University of Victoria reveals surprisingly sophisticated ...

Archaeology

Aug 8, 2016

0

3581

Optical spring detects single molecules

A team of engineering researchers from the University of Victoria (UVic) and the University of Rochester (UR) has developed a way to detect single molecules using a light-based technology inspired by the "whispering gallery" ...

Optics & Photonics

Jul 28, 2016

0

1319

page 1 from 3