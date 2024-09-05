The University of Victoria, often referred to as UVic, is the second oldest public research university in British Columbia, Canada. It is a research intensive university located in Saanich and Oak Bay, about 8 km (5 mi) northeast of downtown Victoria. The University's annual enrollment is about 20,000 students. UVic's campus is known for its innovative architecture, beautiful gardens and mild climate. The University attracts many students in part because of its size, its picturesque location, and its Cooperative Education, Earth & Ocean Sciences, Engineering, and Law programs. The University is also the province's second largest research institution and the nation's lead institution in the VENUS and NEPTUNE deep-water seafloor observatory projects.

Address 3800 Finnerty Road, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada Website http://www.uvic.ca/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Victoria

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

