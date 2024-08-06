The University of Vermont and State Agricultural College, more commonly known as the University of Vermont, is a public research university and, after 1862, the state of Vermont's land-grant university. The University is commonly known as "UVM," an abbreviation of its Latin name, Universitas Viridis Montis (University of the Green Mountains). UVM is one of the original eight Public Ivies. Founded in 1791, UVM is the 23rd college founded in the United States and was the fifth college established in New England.

