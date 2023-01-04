The University of Utah Health Sciences is organized into the School of Medicine, 24 Academic Departments, College of Heath, College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy and Research. The mega health science component of the University of Utah is acclaimed for the Huntsman Cancer Institute, Eccles Institute of Human Genetics, Biomedical Engineering Centers. In addition, it conducts a host of first rate cutting edge medical research and treatment methods for patient care.

University of Utah Health Sciences

Here today, gone tomorrow: How humans lost their body hair

Orangutans, mice, and horses are covered with it, but humans aren't. Why we have significantly less body hair than most other mammals has long remained a mystery. But a first-of-its-kind comparison of genetic codes from 62 ...

Evolution

Jan 4, 2023

0

306

A fungus that shrinks in size to better infect the brain

A fungus that is a common cause of fungal meningitis undergoes a remarkable transformation once it enters the body, allowing it to infect the brain, according to new research by scientists at University of Utah Health. Studies ...

Cell & Microbiology

Sep 13, 2022

0

105

Sea corals are source of sought-after 'anti-cancer' compound

The bottom of the ocean is full of mysteries but scientists have recently uncovered one of its best-kept secrets. For 25 years, drug hunters have been searching for the source of a natural chemical that had shown promise ...

Plants & Animals

May 23, 2022

0

276

Study provides clues on why some bad infections persist

A new study led by researchers at University of Utah Health details a novel mechanism that infectious bacteria use to quickly adjust to environmental stress. The discovery could help explain why certain types of common infections—such ...

Cell & Microbiology

Mar 23, 2022

0

49

page 1 from 3