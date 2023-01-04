The University of Utah Health Sciences is organized into the School of Medicine, 24 Academic Departments, College of Heath, College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy and Research. The mega health science component of the University of Utah is acclaimed for the Huntsman Cancer Institute, Eccles Institute of Human Genetics, Biomedical Engineering Centers. In addition, it conducts a host of first rate cutting edge medical research and treatment methods for patient care.

Address Office of Public Affairs & Marketing 420 Chipeta Way, Suite 1900 Salt Lake City, UT 84108 Website http://healthsciences.utah.edu/ Wikipedia No specific Wiki

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed