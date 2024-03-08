The University of Toronto Mississauga (also known as U of T Mississauga or UTM) is a satellite campus of the University of Toronto, located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The university is set upon a park-like campus on the valley of the Credit River, approximately 33 kilometres west of Downtown Toronto. It is the second-largest campus of the university in terms of enrollment. It was formerly known as Erindale College and later the University of Toronto at Mississauga. UTM was built on the former estate of Reginald Watkins, which was acquired by the University of Toronto in 1965. Founded as Erindale College in 1965, construction on the university's main building began in 1966. Although originally expected to be temporary, the building still exists today as part of the North Building. In 1998, Erindale assumed the dual name of University of Toronto Mississauga, although Erindale College still remains an un-official alternate name. Recently UTM celebrated its 40th anniversary, a milestone which was capped off with the grand opening of the Hazel McCallion Academic Learning Center on June 2, 2007.

Address 3359 Mississauga Road North, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Website http://www.utm.utoronto.ca/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Toronto_Mississauga

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

