The University of Toledo, commonly referred to as U of Toledo or UT, is a public research university located in Toledo, Ohio, United States. The university also operates a 450-acre (180 ha) Health Science campus, which includes the University of Toledo Medical Center, in the West Toledo neighborhood of Toledo; a 160-acre (65 ha) satellite campus in the Scott Park neighborhood of Toledo; the Center for the Visual Arts is located in downtown Toledo at the Toledo Museum of Art; and a research and education facility, known as the Lake Erie Center, is at the Maumee Bay State Park.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

