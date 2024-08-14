The University of Toledo, commonly referred to as U of Toledo or UT, is a public research university located in Toledo, Ohio, United States. The university also operates a 450-acre (180 ha) Health Science campus, which includes the University of Toledo Medical Center, in the West Toledo neighborhood of Toledo; a 160-acre (65 ha) satellite campus in the Scott Park neighborhood of Toledo; the Center for the Visual Arts is located in downtown Toledo at the Toledo Museum of Art; and a research and education facility, known as the Lake Erie Center, is at the Maumee Bay State Park.

Study shows how turtles have fared a decade after oil spill

Twelve years after an oil spill coated nearly 35 miles of the Kalamazoo River, new research at The University of Toledo confirms that turtles rehabilitated in the aftermath of the disaster had high long-term survival rates.

Sep 26, 2022

