The University of the West of Scotland, formerly the University of Paisley, is a public university with four campuses in south-western Scotland, in the towns of Paisley, Blantyre, Dumfries and Ayr, as well as a campus in London, England. The present institution dates from August 2007, following the merger of the University of Paisley with Bell College, Hamilton. It can trace its roots to the late 19th century, and has undergone numerous name changes and mergers over the last century, reflecting its gradual expansion throughout the west of Scotland region.

Artificial intelligence tackling global water shortages

A company using artificial intelligence to save billions of liters of water has partnered with University of the West of Scotland (UWS) to further enhance its technology. FIDO Tech is helping communities affected by water ...

Earth Sciences

Dec 4, 2023

Exploring the antioxidant benefits of different types of honey

Citrus honey has an increased abundance of antioxidants in comparison to other standard types of honey, according to a new study by University of the West of Scotland (UWS). The research is published in the journal Antioxidants.

Biochemistry

Oct 31, 2022

Pandemic increased domestic abuse trauma

The pandemic has significantly increased trauma suffered by victims of domestic abuse, with some abusers even using lockdown measures as a weapon of control, new research by UWS has found. Organizations supporting victims ...

Social Sciences

Feb 16, 2022

Longstanding mystery of matter and antimatter may be solved

An element which could hold the key to the long-standing mystery around why there is much more matter than antimatter in our Universe has been discovered by a University of the West of Scotland (UWS)-led team of physicists.

General Physics

May 19, 2020

