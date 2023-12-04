The University of the West of Scotland, formerly the University of Paisley, is a public university with four campuses in south-western Scotland, in the towns of Paisley, Blantyre, Dumfries and Ayr, as well as a campus in London, England. The present institution dates from August 2007, following the merger of the University of Paisley with Bell College, Hamilton. It can trace its roots to the late 19th century, and has undergone numerous name changes and mergers over the last century, reflecting its gradual expansion throughout the west of Scotland region.

Address Paisley Campus Paisley PA1 2BE Scotland United Kingdom Website https://www.uws.ac.uk/ Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_the_West_of_Scotland

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

