The University of the Sunshine Coast (UniSC) is a public university based on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia. After opening with 524 students in 1996 as the Sunshine Coast University College, it was later renamed the University of the Sunshine Coast in 1999.

Finding the happy place of the ibis

University of the Sunshine Coast researchers have confirmed the happy place of one of Australia's smelliest and messiest native birds—the white ibis—and as expected, the closer to rubbish dumps the better.

Aug 9, 2024

White ants: The Earth's backboneless backbone

The first thoughts that probably come to mind when you read the words "white ant" are images of house destruction, wood damage, pest control, and spending money! While white ants are in fact a major structural and agricultural ...

Aug 2, 2024

New tool developed to improve deadly superbug treatment

World-leading software that can both detect and predict antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in one of nature's toughest and deadliest superbugs has been developed by a University of the Sunshine Coast-led research team. The work ...

Jun 10, 2024

'Speckles' the piebald dolphin makes a splash as Australian first

University of the Sunshine Coast researchers believe they have recorded one of the world's most unusually colored dolphins for the first time in Australia. With its patchy black-and-white coloring, the dolphin is one of only ...

Feb 5, 2024

