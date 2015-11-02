The University of the Pacific (UOP or Pacific) is a private university in California. First chartered on July 10, 1851, in Santa Clara under the name California Wesleyan College, it later moved to San Jose before settling on its current location in Stockton, California in 1923. Pacific is the oldest chartered university in California. In addition to a liberal arts college and schools of education, engineering, business, international studies and music, there are three professional schools: the Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry in San Francisco, the McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento, and the Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences on the main campus in Stockton. Pacific was ranked among the top 100 national universities in the United States according to U.S. News & World Report, with its school of law similarly ranked among law schools.

New approach gives peptides a longer life

Researchers at University of the Pacific have developed a biochemical trick that can significantly extend the lifespan of peptides, smaller cousins of proteins. The finding opens up new possibilities for creating peptides ...

Nov 2, 2015

Fracking report a 'road map' to safer energy production

A new report to state lawmakers on hydraulic fracturing in California provides an important road map for scientists as they strive to produce energy while protecting human health and the environment, according to a scientist ...

Jul 14, 2015

