The University of the Pacific (UOP or Pacific) is a private university in California. First chartered on July 10, 1851, in Santa Clara under the name California Wesleyan College, it later moved to San Jose before settling on its current location in Stockton, California in 1923. Pacific is the oldest chartered university in California. In addition to a liberal arts college and schools of education, engineering, business, international studies and music, there are three professional schools: the Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry in San Francisco, the McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento, and the Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences on the main campus in Stockton. Pacific was ranked among the top 100 national universities in the United States according to U.S. News & World Report, with its school of law similarly ranked among law schools.

Subscribe to rss feed