The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) is a public research university with multiple campus throughout the Rio Grande Valley region of Texas and is the southernmost member of the University of Texas System. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) was created by the Texas Legislature in 2013 after the consolidation of the University of Texas at Brownsville/Texas Southmost College and the University of Texas–Pan American.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

